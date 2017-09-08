Google announces new Feed for India users on its search app

Google has enabled its new feed to remember results from the Search history and provide topics of similar relevance that trend online. (Image Source: Google) Google has enabled its new feed to remember results from the Search history and provide topics of similar relevance that trend online. (Image Source: Google)

Google today announced the launch of the new feed in its search app, available in Android and iOS. The feature is now being rolled out for India-based users. This update will help a user filter news and information on the app, where one can prioritise the feed according to their favourite topics. The new feed is available on launching the latest update of the Google app and users can get it by updating their app.

This feed will display news, information in card format. Google says it will be made available in English and Hindi languages for now. Search results on the Google app will activate the new feed. Every card that appears on Search now a offers a “Follow” button. Future Search results on the topic will accordingly show up, keeping in mind a user’s list of followed pages, websites and social media accounts.

Google has enabled the new feed to remember results from the Search history and provide topics of similar relevance that trend online. The feed will evolve based on a user’s searches and the results shall display topics that represent a user’s search preferences, interests, etc.

The feed will allow a user to view articles and topics from all sources that have published material around a topic of interest. The material that appears on the feed will be as per relevance and listed by time of publishing or source.

