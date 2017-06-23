Android O to be Android ‘Oatmeal Cookie’, not ‘Oreo’?

Google is expected to release Android 8.0 this summer, early August Google is expected to release Android 8.0 this summer, early August

While many of us were hoping Google to go with Android Oreo name this time around, it seems that it’ll be rather called ‘Oatmeal Cookie’.

Google is known to keep Android operating system names on desserts or sweets. From Android 1.5 Cupcake to present Android 7.0 Nougat, all the names in alphabetical order had a theme that included Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat and Lollipop.

The next version of Android is already confirmed by Google as Android 8.0, not Android 7.2. The codename has been kept in alphabetical order as Android 0, but the most anticipated name ‘Oreo’ seems to have lost from ‘Oatmeal Cookie’, as a report claims to have spotted the final name in Google’s code.

According to a website called Myce, it found several references to ‘Oatmeal Cookie’ as ‘oc-dev’ in Android 8.0 source code. It is assumed that ‘oc’ could possibly stand for ‘Oatmeal Cookie’. Reportedly, one of the internal messaging thread also refers the code as ‘OC-MR1’.

Prior to this, there were mentions of the term ‘oatmeal_cookie’ in Google’s presentation from I/O Keynote. Several Twitter users seems to have also found the reference from Google’s slides.

Android O is in its third developer preview, and the stable next version of Android (Android 8.0) is expected to be released this summer. Earlier this month, a report had come out claiming that Google’s Pixel devices will be the first ones to get Android O update in August, a bit earlier than Nexus devices, which means we might hear from Google about Android O’s name around same time. Until then the naming of ‘O’ will remain a mystery, although one thing is for sure that it anyhow will still be a dessert name.

