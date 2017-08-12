Google Android O stable version could roll out on August 21: Report

Google Android O (dubbed as Android 8.0) will likely release in the week of August 21, revealed tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. Google Android O (dubbed as Android 8.0) will likely release in the week of August 21, revealed tipster Evan Blass on Twitter.

Google Android O (dubbed as Android 8.0) will likely release in the week of August 21, revealed tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. He added that launch could in fact take place on August 21 itself. “Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, “most likely on the 21st itself,” the tweet read. Google engineers recently showcased Android Developer Preview 4.0 in Reddit AMA. This is the final beta build before the stable build gets rolled out.

Traditionally Google names its Android versions after a dessert, but an Octopus image,which showed up in Android O Developer Preview has got people confused. Previously it was speculated that Android O could finally be called Android Oreo or Android Oatmeal Cookie, though it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out its official name.

Google’s Android O beta was rolled out for users after Google’s I/O conference. Apart from developers, it is available for regular users as well. Currently Google Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C tablet, Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphone users can get this new OS on their phones.

People can sign-up for Google’s Android O Beta from google.com/android/beta, where they’ll have to sign in with their Google account. After signing in, eligible device should be reflected on the list, and users can add this device to the Android O beta program. Before installing Android O Beta, it is advisable to backup up of all the data on phone given this isn’t the stable build.

Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, “most likely on the 21st itself.” — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 12, 2017

Google Android O brings with it features like like improved battery performance, picture-in-picture option for apps like YouTube, Google Duo, as well as improved notifications channels. Talking about enhanced battery performance, the background limits will put some restrictions on apps. Picture-in-picture mode, on the other hand, will let users watch video on top of other app windows.

