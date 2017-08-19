Google to reveal Android O name on August 21, on day of Solar Eclipse

Google Android O name will be officially revealed on August 21 on the day of the US Solar Eclipse. Google Android O name will be officially revealed on August 21 on the day of the US Solar Eclipse.

Google has confirmed that it will reveal the Android O name on August 21 after the Solar Eclipse in the US. Google will have a live stream from New York, which will start at 2.40 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) which is around 12.10 AM for India. Google has full blog post and teaser video up for the Android O launch. It also looks like the company is causing some confusion around the final name.

Google’s page for Android O release says, “Android O is touching down to Earth with the total solar eclipse, bringing some super (sweet) new powers! On August 21st, a solar eclipse will sweep across the entire United States for the first time since 1918. Android is helping you experience this historic natural phenomenon so you can learn more about the eclipse and count down to the big day—when you’ll meet the next release of Android and all of its super (sweet) new powers, revealed via livestream from New York City at 2:40PM ET.

Now it was leaked earlier that Google will reveal the Android O name on August 21. But the confusion continues over the final name. According to a 9to5Google post, Google first uploaded a video for the August 21 reveal date where the file name was GoogleOreo_Teaser. Later this post got deleted and the file name was changed to Octopus, which also get deleted.

The name was then changed to OatMealCookie_Teaser. But that didn’t last either. Currently the file name reads Orbit_Teaser_0818.mp4. So which one will it be? Looks like Google wants to play this game for some more time.

Google will reveal Android O at android.com/o and based on the teasers, the company will stick with the dessert name tradition as it has done in the past. Android O will officially be Android 8.0 and promises new features like improved battery life, picture-in-picture option for apps like YouTube, Google Duo. There’s also improved notifications on board.

Let us know in the comments what name you think Google will pick for Android O. Will it be Android Oreo or Oatmeal Cookie? Or something totally different?

