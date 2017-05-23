Google Android O beta is here: Here’s how to install on your Pixel, Nexus phone

Google’s Android O beta is ready for installation on Pixel, Nexus smartphones, and here’s how it works. Google’s Android O beta is ready for installation on Pixel, Nexus smartphones, and here’s how it works.

Google has released Android O beta for the public, and users can now install it on phone which are eligible for this OS. Google announced the availability of the Android O beta at its I/O conference. So how can you install Android O on you Pixel or Nexus smartphone? We explain below.

Which devices are eligible for the Google Android O beta?

The list of devices includes Google Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player. Then there’s the Pixel C tablet, followed by Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. The beta update is around 919 MB in size, and you’ll need to download this over a WiFi. Your device will have to be fully charged or plugged in before installing.

How can you signup for Android O beta ?

If you have a device that is eligible, just go to google.com/android/beta and you’ll be asked to sign into your Google account here. Once you’ve done this, you’ll get the details on the Android O beta program. If your device qualifies for this, you’ll see it listed here.

You’ll have to hit the button to enroll on the program, and the update will be sent to you over-the-air (OTA). Google’s description for the page says this beta will let you test out “pre-release versions of Android and provide feedback.”

The page also notes, “The updates that you’ll receive as a part of this program are pre-release versions, and may contain errors and defects that can affect normal functioning of your device (see known issues). The feedback you provide on the Beta will help us identify and fix issues, and make the platform even better.”

Android O beta program: Here's how you can sign up for this on your Pixel smartphone.

I was part of Android N beta. Do I have to enroll again?

Even if you had joined Android N beta program earlier, you’ll have to sign up again for Android O. Google says users can remain in this program beyond the initial O release. This means they will get access to Android O maintenance releases (MRs), which could be released in the future.

However, once the beta program is over, regular updates will sent.

I want to opt-out of this Android O program. How to do this?

Go back to the program website, and just hit unenroll this phone. The phone will be returned to the public version of Android. But there’s a caution to keep in mind. Whatever data you have on this phone will be wiped out, once you choose to opt out of Google O. Before opting out of the program, just do a data backup, and only then should you hit the button.

So what are the potential issues with the beta build?

As Google points out this beta build will have stability issues, and your device could hang or even crash unexpectedly. It could have “errors, defects” and you might not have such an optimized experience on this phone.

Google’s warning for the beta release says this: Google may also perform experiments on devices enrolled in the Beta program, which could include disabling or altering the behavior of certain settings (such as Battery Saver). Your use is at your own risk, and not Google’s. Certain functionality (including core functionality, such as your ability to place and receive calls) or applications may not work properly. You are solely responsible for any error, defect, damage or destruction due to such use, including damage to any device or loss of data.

It is also recommended that you backup all the data before installing Android O beta. Remember, going back to stable public build means seeing all your data get wiped out instantly.

I hit enroll, but the update has not come. What happened here?

The Android O update might take 24 hours to arrive after you sign up. In our case, it appeared instantly on a Google Pixel XL. Just go to Settings > About > System updates, and you can check for update. The build number starts with OPP for Android O beta. Once the build is downloaded and installed, your phone will reboot and restart. So far in our case, we’re not facing any issues.

