Google and Jigsaw’s new tool Perspective will filter out ‘toxic’ comments online

Google and Jigsaw have launched a new tool Perspective, that uses artificial intelligence to filter ‘toxic’ comments online. The tool has been designed to crack down on online harassment by letting creators and readers identify abusive comments or comments that are likely to make ‘someone leave a conversation’. The Perspective tool reviews comments and scores them based on how similar they are to comments people said were ‘toxic’. The tools is aimed at improving online conversations.

“Perspective is an API that makes it easier to host better conversations. The API uses machine learning models to score the perceived impact a comment might have on a conversation,” reads the Perspective API website. In an example put out by the site, we see the Perspective tool has ‘toxicity’ meter that shows the level of toxic comments in a thread. The tool allows creators or readers to set a toxicity threshold and there’s a slider which can be moved to the right to see comments that are most toxic. When moved to the extreme left, the Perspective tool shows the least toxic comments.

The results from perspective gives creators the freedom to review comments and decide whether to include them in a conversation, in a bid to curb online abuse. “Publishers could even just allow readers to sort comments by toxicity themselves, making it easier to find great discussions hidden under toxic ones,” said Jared Cohen, president, Jigsaw, in a blogpost. A lot of times, news organisations want a healthy discussion around a post or an article but disable comments altogether as sorting through millions of comments to find the ones that are abusive takes a lot of effort and labor. This is where Perspective tool comes in.

The makers of Perspective have been trying out a version of the tool with The New York Times, Wikipedia, The Economist and The Guardian. According to Cohen, the company has worked with The New York Times to develop ways to sort through comments more quickly, that will result in more comments on more articles every day.

Perspective is working to improve and expand its technology. The company is looking to develop new models of the tool that will work in languages other than English as well as models that will work in other perspectives as well. “In the long run, Perspective is about more than just improving comments. We hope we can help improve conversations online,” said Cohen.

