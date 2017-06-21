Google Allo messaging app users get Duo video call option within chat window

Google Duo video call option can be seen in the top right corner, next to profile image Google Duo video call option can be seen in the top right corner, next to profile image

Google is rolling out an update to the Allo messaging app that enables users to launch a Duo video call directly within the Allo chat window.

Starting Wednesday, Allo messaging app users will notice the Duo icon in the upper-right corner of the Allo chat screen, if they have the app updated. Users can simply tap on this icon and it’ll instantaneously launch a Duo video call.

“So when you’re at the mall and are finding it difficult to pick the perfect pair of shoes, quickly starting a Duo video call with your friend makes it so much easier than typing a description of those great-looking runners,” notes Google’s announcement.

To use Duo video call feature in Allo, both you and the person you’re chatting with will need to have both Duo and Allo installed on their phone. For those who have updated Allo messaging app but do not have Duo installed will see a pop-up on tapping on the icon in the chat window. Similarly, if your friend doesn’t have Duo installed, then you’ll see a pop-up to send an invite to them for Duo app.

Google’s update for Allo messaging app also brings the ability to add stickers to your photos before sending them in a chat.

Recently, Google had added an audio-only option on its Duo video calls service to help users communicate using poor-quality connections. It also added a feature to Allo messaging app permitting users to share files in a group chat.

The search giant launched Google Duo in August, providing video calls for users on Android and iOS. The app essentially goes up against Apple’s FaceTime, Microsoft’s video-calling app Skype and Facebook Messenger.

