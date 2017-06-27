Gionee partners with Reliance Jio for 60GB free 4G data, offers Rs 250 Paytm cashback too

Gionee partners with Paytm and Reliance Jio in India for attractive offers Gionee partners with Paytm and Reliance Jio in India for attractive offers

Gionee India in partnership with Reliance Jio and Paytm has got two attractive offers for its consumers. The Chinese smartphone maker has partnered with Reliance Jio for its ‘Jio-Gionee Additional Data’ offer. In this, Jio will provide extra 4G data benefits for its customers using Gionee devices.

The ‘Jio-Gionee Additional Data’ offer only applies to eligible Gionee devices purchased in India on or after June 16, 2017. These Gionee device users are entitled to get additional 4G data from Jio for a maximum of 6 recharges on Rs 309 or above, performed on or before March 31, 2018.

Gionee and Jio has divided eligible devices into three groups. The ‘Group 1’ of devices include Gionee P5L and Gionee P7. These are eligible to get 2GB 4G data voucher per recharge of Rs 309 and above for six months.

The ‘Group 2’ includes Gionee Elife S6, Elife S7, Marathon M5, S Plus, S6s, F103 pro, M5 lite CDMA, Marathon M4 , Marathon M5 Lite, P7 max, and F103. Buyers of these Gionee smartphones will get 5GB 4G data voucher per recharge.

The ‘Group 3’ consumers will get maximum additional data of 10GB per recharge on the purchase of recently launched selfie-centric Gionee A1, as well as for Gionee M5 Plus, S6 Pro and flagship Elife E8.

For the second offer, Gionee in partnership with Paytm is offering customers two Paytm cashback vouchers worth Rs 250 each on the purchase of Gionee A1 or Gionee P7max.

The company notes that each voucher will ensure Rs 250 cashback into the customer’s Paytm wallet on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 on Paytm Mall. The offer has been rolled out on Monday, June 26, and is valid till stocks last.

“Gionee has always invested in offering its consumers the best experience. We believe that this association with Reliance Jio and Paytm is a true value add and will help Gionee customers do and enjoy more. As a company, we believe in creating new possibilities for our customers and through these offers we hope to give our consumers another reason to buy their favourite Gionee devices,” said Rohit Khattar, Director – Trade Marketing, Gionee India.

