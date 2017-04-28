Get ready for the summer: Air Conditioners in India come of age

Finding the right Air Conditioner: Come summer, the heat is on you to cool your home without scorching your pockets. (Image: ThinkStock) Finding the right Air Conditioner: Come summer, the heat is on you to cool your home without scorching your pockets. (Image: ThinkStock)

By Peeyush Gupta

Come summer, the heat is on you to cool your home without scorching your pockets. With unforgivable weather conditions assailing the country between the months of March to June, for those families that can afford it, air conditioners are not a luxury anymore – they have become as important as the mandatory cup of tea in the morning.

The AC, however, is no longer a staid wallflower droning tunelessly like a forgotten fly in the background.Sleek, intelligent and pocket friendly, new age ACs can combat unreliable electricity supply when powered by solar panels.

Some can respond to a simple tap from your smartphone, cooling your room before you even enter home.The widely publicised inverter ACs allay your conscience and wallet by employing clean, energy efficient technology.

2017: the game changing year for the AC market

Taking cue from the record sales numbers for ACs in 2016, leading international players have started manufacturing ACs domestically rather than rely on imports. Sensing that intense competition is underway, local brands too have aggressively pumped up investment to increase production. These developments have naturally led to uncharacteristically early sales and slashed prices of ACs, with some brands offering generous discounts up to 25 per cent.

In a booming market like India, AC brands, both big and small, are playing on customer sentiment. While the aspiring middle class wants value for money, the well-to-do segment demands the high comfort of the latest appliances, in addition to the desire to be associated with environmentally responsible purchases. The inverter AC is perhaps the only cooling appliance that appeals to both these groups.

The advanced technology behind its design and functioning makes it more energy efficient, thus bringing down electricity bills. Powered by ozone friendly refrigerant, it is also much less harmful to the environment that other ACs.

India was disappointingly late in waking up to the reality of both the massive demand for electricity for AC usage. (Image source: ThinkStock) India was disappointingly late in waking up to the reality of both the massive demand for electricity for AC usage. (Image source: ThinkStock)

While the price of inverter ACs would have made consumers hesitate as recently as last year, the changing market dynamics is breaking that barrier too – companies are now offering them at low prices of Rs 30,000. It comes as no surprise that these new age air conditioners have taken centre stage in sales this year, leaving consumers bombarded with newspaper and television advertisements,extolling their benefits.

The response to inverter ACs has been so promising that a leading company has gone so far as to halt manufacturing regular split ACs, and is instead focused on rolling out only inverter ACs.

India finally embraces the energy efficiency revolution

India was disappointingly late in waking up to the reality of both the massive demand for electricity for AC usage, and the detrimental effects of the ozone depleting, greenhouse gas emitting refrigerants that are used in air conditioners.

While the latest technology driven inverter ACs have been popular across the world for several years, including in our Asian neighbours China and Korea, it is only now witnessing enthusiastic response in the Indian market.

The reasons are two-fold – tardy implementation of compulsory energy efficiency standards that would compel manufacturers alter their business model to roll out such ACs, and cost barriers that prevented consumers from choosing such appliances. Only in 2006, did the Bureau of Energy Efficiency introduce the star labeling programme for home appliances.

The stars which you see on air conditioners are nothing but the measure of energy efficiency of the appliances – a standard that became mandatory in 2010. Though the minimum requirement for energy efficiency standards in India currently meets the global norms, the maximum standard falls way below international levels. Most importantly, it does not cover high technology appliances like the inverter ACs.

While the latest technology driven inverter ACs have been popular across the world for several years, including in our Asian neighbours China and Korea, it is only now witnessing enthusiastic response in the Indian market. (Image source: ThinkStock) While the latest technology driven inverter ACs have been popular across the world for several years, including in our Asian neighbours China and Korea, it is only now witnessing enthusiastic response in the Indian market. (Image source: ThinkStock)

Spurred by the momentum of the country’s dramatic transition to cleaner energy, the Indian government swiftly shifted gears to address this loophole in the air conditioning market as well. Last August, BEE announced a new rating system – the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER), a country-specific version of the SEER, the global norm. To be mandatory for all AC companies and all AC models from January 2018, this new standard will help accurately determine the energy efficiency of ACs depending on the variations in climatic conditions across India.

Why the energy efficient inverter AC is a wise investment

Consuming almost 2.5 times lesser power than the regular split or window AC, despite the relatively higher cost of purchase, the inverter AC is worth your investment – the most obvious proof being reduced electricity bills, especially during peak summers. Why is this so?

In a regular AC, the compressor works like a switch – it draws maximum electricity until the room reaches the temperature set in the thermostat and then automatically turns off at that point. When the room begins to warm, the compressor kicks up again, consuming the highest amount of power. This frequent on-off routine of the compressor guzzles energy – contributing to astronomical electricity bills at the end of the month.

Unlike a regular AC, the inverter AC functions more or less like the accelerator in a car. The compressor is always on – initially running on full capacity for about 20 minutes. It draws less power when the room temperature is cool and slightly more power as the room heats up. A micro-controller senses the air temperature in the room and signals the compressor to alter its speed accordingly to reach the set temperature.

As the compressor never turns off, lesser and lesser units of power is consumed as it keeps running. The room temperature is comfortable at all times after the desired temperature is reached, without becoming bitingly cold or disturbingly warm. It is also much quieter and less prone to breakdowns, doing away with those concerns during peak usage.

With varying room sizes, climatic conditions, erratic weather and an overburdened power supply system, Inverter ACs are thus, an ideal option for India.

Conclusion

Like any industry, the delivery of advanced, safe, reliable and high quality products depends on the interplay of a number of stakeholders. In the case of ACs, this would include, government agencies like the BEE, industry associations like RAMA and ISHRAE and third party testing bodies such as UL that can share the burden of testing the massive number of products churned out by manufacturers, so that only those appliances that are compliant to standards find a way to the market and finally, your home.

Peeyush Gupta is Director, Sales and Marketing, South Asia at UL India, which is is a global independent safety science company, which provides consultancy and safety-related certification(third party certification for Manufacturers across globe), validation, testing, inspection, auditing, advising and training services to a wide range of clients, including manufacturers, retailers, policymakers, regulators, service companies, and consumers.

