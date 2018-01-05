Gemalto launches biometric credit card for contactless in-store payments

Gemalto has been selected by Bank of Cyprus to supply the ‘EMV biometric dual-interface’ payment card for both chip and contactless payments. (Image Source: Gemalto) Gemalto has been selected by Bank of Cyprus to supply the ‘EMV biometric dual-interface’ payment card for both chip and contactless payments. (Image Source: Gemalto)

Digital security firm Gemalto on Friday launched a biometric-powered credit card with a contactless technology that uses fingerprint recognition to authenticate the cardholder. Gemalto has been selected by Bank of Cyprus to supply the ‘EMV biometric dual-interface’ payment card for both chip and contactless payments.

“Bank of Cyprus customers will be first in the world to enjoy biometric convenience on a contactless payment card. Gemalto’s biometric sensor payment card is designed to provide maximum security and data privacy,” said Bertrand Knopf, Gemalto’s Executive Vice President, Banking and Payment.

Using fingerprint recognition instead of a PIN code to authenticate the cardholder, the card is compatible with existing payment terminals already installed in the country. When customers place their fingerprint on the sensor, a comparison is performed between the scanned fingerprint and the reference biometric data securely stored in the card.

The biometric sensor card is powered by the payment terminal and does not require an embedded battery. “Our customers will benefit from this innovative payment solution with the peace of mind that their biometric data never leaves their hands,” added Stelios Trachonitis, Card Centre Manager, Bank of Cyprus. Mastercard last year unveiled a biometric card, which combines EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa standard) chip technology with fingerprints to verify the cardholder’s identity for in-store purchases.

