Garmin introduces next-gen compact multi-sport watches Fenix 5, Forerunner 935, Vivofit Jr and Vivosmart 3

Garmin India has just launched its latest multi-sport GPS smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Fenix 5, Forerunner 935, Vivofit Jr and Vivosmart 3.

Fēnix 5

The Fēnix 5, whose Sapphire edition is priced at Rs. 54,990.00

Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Connect IQ, which allows users to customise their watch face, add data fields and widgets that provide information at a glance, the three models boast common connected features like GPS with GLONASS support, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, a 3-axis digital compass, barometric altimeter and a host of multi-sport activity modes. When paired with a smartphone, the watches display call, text and email notifications.

The Fenix 5S, whose Carrara White edition is priced at Rs 50,990.00 and Sapphire edition is at Rs. 54,990.00

Other features include automatic uploads to the Garmin Connect online fitness community, live tracking and social media sharing. The devices come with an excellent battery backup. The Fēnix 5S has a battery life of up to 12 hrs GPS &up to 28 hrs UltraTrac, Fēnix 5 up to 21 hrs GPS & up to 44 hrs UltraTrac and Fēnix 5X has battery life up to 20 hrs GPS &up to 30 hrs UltraTrac. Garmin Fēnix 5s Carrara White edition is priced at Rs 50,990.00, Fēnix 5s Sapphire at Rs. 54,990.00, Fēnix 5 Sapphire at Rs. 54,990.00 and Fēnix 5X Sapphire at Rs. 56,990.00.

Forerunner 935

Forerunner935 is priced at Rs. 42,990.00.

This is a lightweight GPS running and triathlon watch with new performance monitoring tools. It also has Elevate wrist-based heart rate technology that boasts new training features, allowing users to fine-tune exercise and recovery. Easily paired with the new Running Dynamics Pod2, Forerunner 935 users can see all six running dynamics without the need for a chest strap. With technology provided by Firstbeat, users can monitor performance and better prepare for a race or training cycle.

The watch is also equipped with advanced dynamics to help with cycling and swim training, GLONASS coverage, ABC (altimeter, barometer and compass) sensor capabilities and Strava Live Segments to view real-time results. Forerunner 935 comes with a battery life of up to 2 weeks in watch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode, up to 50 hours in UltraTrac mode (with wrist-based heart rate), or up to 60 hours in UltraTrac mode (without wrist-based heart rate). Forerunner935 is priced at Rs. 42,990.00.

Vívofit Jr

The Vivofit Jr (Kids) is competitively priced at Rs. 6,999.00.

This is the first fitness activity band for kids. The band’s stylish, kid-friendly design is comfortable, durable, swim-friendly and features 1+ year of battery life for 24/7 wearability. In addition to tracking steps, sleep and kids’ activity on the way to their recommended 60-minute daily play goal, the Vívofit Jr comes with an innovative, free, parent-controlled mobile app. The app features a mobile adventure trail to unlock for kids and task management for parents. From the app, parents can add multiple children and see their daily activity, responsibilities, sleep and more when the Vívofit Jr automatically syncs to their smartphone. The Vivofit Jr (Kids) is competitively priced at Rs. 6,999.00.

Vívosmart 3

Vivosmart 3 is priced at Rs. 13,990.00

Featuring a slim, inconspicuous band, Vívosmart 3 introduces exciting fitness monitoring tools designed to provide customers a better understanding of their current fitness level. It is Garmin’s first dedicated activity tracker to offer VO2 max estimate with fitness age that was previously only available on higher-end devices. It comes with a “hidden display”, which is only visible when activated via gestures, alerts, or notifications. Besides VO2 max, the device brings high-end fitness monitoring tools like wellness monitoring with all-day stress tracking and includes a new Strength Training activity. Users can control music on their smartphone from the Vívosmart 3, send an alert to locate a misplaced smartphone, and remote control a Garmin VIRB camera (sold separately). The Vívosmart 3 boasts a battery life of up to five days, and can be worn while swimming or showering. Vivosmart 3 is priced at Rs. 13,990.00.

