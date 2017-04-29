From Sundar Pichai to Elon Musk: A look at salaries of top tech CEOs

In Picture, Google CEO Sundar Pichai In Picture, Google CEO Sundar Pichai

India-born Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, got a compensation of around $200 million last year, twice the amount he received in 2015. The compensation was granted to Pichai as a token of launches of numerous successful products under his supervision. However, last year he received a salary of $650,000, slightly drop from $652,500 in 2015.

Here are the salaries of other top tech CEOs

Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO)

India-born Satya Nadella received a package of $18 million last year. The compensation fell 3.3 per cent to $17.7 million in the software maker’s latest fiscal year ended June 30.

Tim Cook (Apple CEO)

Tim Cook got a salary of around $8 million last year. Cook is the seventh CEO of Apple Inc. In March 1998, he joined Apple as senior vice president and then played the roles of Executive Vice President of worldwide sales and operations.

Marissa Mayer (CEO Yahoo)

Yahoo paid around $36 million to Marissa, making her one of the richest CEOs in the world. Mayer is the president of Yahoo since July 2012. She started her career with Google in 1999 and became the company’s first female employee. She was a member of the three-person team who built Google AdWords.

Jack Dorsey (CEO Twitter)

Replacing Dick Costolo, Jack Dorsey became the new CEO of Twitter in 2015. Dorsey does not take any salary from the company given he joined a struggling social media site. However, he receives personal and residential security costs totaling $68,506.

Jeff Weiner (LinkedIn CEO)

The professional social media site’s CEO received a salary of around $966,538 from the company last year. Weiner joined Yahoo in 2001 and served in various leadership roles for seven years, and also became the Executive Vice President at Yahoo’s Network Division. He joined LinkedIn in 2008 as interim President. In 2014, he was named as among the top 10 CEOs of US tech companies, according to Glassdoor’s annual survey

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO)

Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world. He voluntarily takes a salary of around $1 per year. He launched Facebook (initially called Facemash) on February 4, 2004 from Harvard University along with his friends Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes. By 2012, Facebook reached the mark of one million users.

However, Zuckerberg owns 426.3 million shares of Facebook stock, which are currently valued at $25.68 billion, according to Yahoo.

Elon Musk (Tesla CEO)

Elon Musk’s salary at Telsa is around $40,000, making him one of the lowest-paid CEOs. Musk is the 80th wealthiest person in the world, as of March 2017. He was also listed as one of the 21 most powerful people in the world, according to Forbes. He is also planning to launch a high-speed transportation system known as the Hyperloop and VTOL supersonic jet aircraft with electric fan propulsion, known as the Musk electric jet.

