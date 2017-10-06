For Pixel 2 to Pixel Buds, Google Assistant is at the core of Mountain View’s new product range

For Google, the Assistant is like a link that makes a device more conversational in nature. For Google, the Assistant is like a link that makes a device more conversational in nature.

An “AI-first” future in almost Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s pet muse. The transformation is already happening and the first glimpse of Google’s AI initiatives were teased at the company’s fall hardware event in San Francisco.

All its new hardware products from the Pixel 2 to Home Mini and Pixel Buds are linked to Google Assistant. In fact, Pixel Buds, the premium wireless headphones, come with Google Assistant built-in while Google’s flagship Chromebook, the Pixelbook, features a dedicated Assistant button.

Gummi Hafsteinsson, Google’s product management director for Assistant, says we have to learn to use everything from a phone to the desktop computer or microwave oven. But the Assistant is different. “The nice thing about the Assistant is that it is actually the first time we are bringing the technology that adapts to you as an individual”.

For Google, the Assistant is like a link that makes a device more conversational in nature. Google Assistant is beyond voice-search and directly interacts with the people to find the information.

“The Assistant is not tied to any particular device. It’s actually available across multiple devices, from your phone to home speaker, but a single conversation goes with you through the whole thing. And it doesn’t matter which device and where you talk to; it can be my car where I can talk to the Assistant and when I am at home I can ask the Assistant to play the music. The same Assistant that setup for me but in a different device,” Hafsteinsson added.

The idea is to adapt the Assistant in such a way that it goes beyond giving you the required information. Google sees the Assistant playing a critical role in day-to-day lives. For instance, Hafsteinsson highlighted how the Assistant can help you shop for a particular product. With the Assistant, Google promises the broad experience, a whole new way to interact with the piece of technology.

While Google may be calling the Assistant a big deal, the core aim is to eventually sell the hardware. Google can’t shy away from the fact that it has a lot to catch up with Apple. And since now the company has a dedicated hardware team working on a range of devices, Google would want to create an ecosystem around its services. For consumers, Google Assistant is one such intersection that may interest them to buy a Pixel-branded device. Which is why Google is giving a free Home Mini with the purchase of the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL for a limited time.

The success of Google’s new hardware push has lot to depend on the acceptability of the Assistant though. For now, Google is betting on the AI future where it can see itself as a strong contender to Apple and Amazon.

Disclaimer: The author is in San Francisco attending the Google Pixel 2 launch at the invite of Google India.

