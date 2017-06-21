Flipkart’s ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale to start tomorrow: Discounts on iPhone 7, Google Pixel

The ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale includes deals, exchange offers, No Cost EMI options, and discounts on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel and Moto Z. The ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale includes deals, exchange offers, No Cost EMI options, and discounts on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel and Moto Z.

Flipkart is kicking off its ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale offering discounts and cashback on smartphones from June 22 – and it will run until June 24, which is this Saturday. The e-commerce site is running the sale ahead of Goods and Service Tax (GST) roll out.

The ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale includes deals, exchange offers, No Cost EMI options, and discounts on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel and Moto Z. During the sale, you can get iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel and Moto Z at discounted prices.

This is a great chance for shoppers to snag deals on iPhones. Flipkart claims it will be bringing down prices of Apple iPhones by at least Rs 2000. In fact the e-commerce site promises to bring down the price of the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant by up to 25 per cent. The iPhone 7 32GB model, which can be purchased at Rs.45,999, will likely see a price cut of more than Rs 10,000.

Not just the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Flipkart claims the iPhone 6s Plus during the sale will cost Rs 40,999, the ‘lowest’ price in India. Moreover, the iPhone 6 32GB which is priced Rs 25,999 will be made available in low quantities. Additionally, the iPhone 5s which is priced at Rs. 20,000, will see a price cut during the sale.

During the sale period, Google Pixel will see a discount of up to 30 per cent with an additional Rs. 2,000 on exchange with selected models. The Moto Z which comes with Moto mods support will get a flat Rs 10,000 off, and can be purchased for Rs 29,999.

