Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts May 13: Top deals on Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, and more

Flipkart will offer big discounts on smartphones, laptops, power banks and audio devices under the upcoming Big Shopping Days Sale which is beginning from May 13, and will last until May 16. The biggest discount among electronic devices includes a Rs 13,000 price cut on Google’s Pixel 2 XL.

The Flipkart sale will offer Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs 37,000, a major discount from its Rs 50,000 price tag. Samsung’s Galaxy On Nxt will get a price cut of Rs 7,000, and will be available for Rs 10,900. Currently, Flipkart has only revealed discounts for these two smartphones, and plans to disclose more offers in the days ahead. The Big Shopping Days Sale also brings discounts for laptops, including gaming notebooks. These offers include price cuts on laptops running on 7th Gen Intel processors, ranging from Dell, Lenovo, Acer and HP. The discounts page also shows a picture of Acer’s Predator gaming laptop, that could offer discounts upto Rs 37,000.

Consumers will avail up 10 per cent discounts if they shop through HDFC credit or debit cards, which will have EMI offers as well. In addition, shoppers can also avail easy installment options, that includes No Cost EMI, Debit card EMI, cardless credit and a ‘Buy Now Pack Later’ scheme. To make offers attractive to consumers, Flipkart is also offering a scheme on May 7 and 8, where users can purchase Flipkart Gift Cards, that can be used to avail sale offers. These will also be available with a 10 per cent discount for HDFC card holders.

This list of products to receive price cuts under the Big Shopping Days Sale also extends to other electronic products. Among them is Google Chromecast, though Flipkart has not revealed the extent of discount. Audiophiles can consider offers on wireless soundbars, that will start from Rs 9,999; Bluetooth speakers starting from Rs 999 as well as discounts up to 75 per cent across headphones. Other electronics to feature in the sale include powerbanks, that will start from Rs 499, smartwatches that include the Mi Band 2, Apple Watch 3 and Misfit Vapor and the Google Home digital speaker.

