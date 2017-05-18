Flipkart Big 10 sale: Samsung claims one month’s sale numbers in 3 days

Samsung’s smartphones like Galaxy On 5, On 7, Galaxy OnNxt, J5 were part of the Flipkart Big 10 sale. Samsung’s smartphones like Galaxy On 5, On 7, Galaxy OnNxt, J5 were part of the Flipkart Big 10 sale.

Flipkart’s Big 10 sale still has a day left, and it looks like Samsung managed to enjoy some major success in the smartphone segment. According to Samsung, it managed to rake in one month’s numbers during the first three days of the Flipkart Big 10 sale.

Flipkart’s Big 10 sale started on May 14 midnight and will continue till May 19. Flipkart announced offers on smartphones, mobiles on the second day of the sale. According to Flipkart, the brands which were clear winners in the smartphone segment were Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo and Moto.

While Samsung, Lenovo and Motorola phones had offers during the sale, in Xiaomi’s case only the Redmi Note 4 went on sale on the website during this period.

“Samsung has been one of the clear winners of this sale, taking the online smartphones market by storm and clocking one month’s numbers in the first three days of the sale. Flipkart extended its Assured Buy Back Guarantee program on the Samsung On NXT which has clocked the highest ever numbers,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President for Product Planning and Marketing at Samsung India in a statement to the IndianExpress.com.

Flipkart also claims the sale saw average selling price of phones on the website go up. This was due to their finance options, claims the e-commerce portal. As part of the sale, Flipkart also offered customers ‘Assured Buy Back Guarantee’ program on some smartphone brands. According to Flipkart, nearly 75 per cent plus of all purchases were done using Flipkart’s finance options.

Samsung’s smartphones like Galaxy On 5, On 7, Galaxy OnNxt, J5 were part of the Flipkart Big 10 sale. Flipkart had also offered discounts on the iPhone 7 during the promotional period.

