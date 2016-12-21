Facebook’s new marketing programme competes with Google Doodle

Facebook’s new share a card lets people wish in the Holidays . (Source: Facebook) Facebook’s new share a card lets people wish in the Holidays . (Source: Facebook)

To educate people, Google has been serving users a new Doodle on every special day. But now social media giant Facebook has come up with a similar programme that will serve the same purpose that Google’s service has been fulfilling.

“We are introducing a marketing programme to invite people to share and talk about events and moments that are happening in their communities and around the world,” Gary Briggs, Chief Marketing Officer at Facebook, wrote in a post.

Similar to a Google Doodle, which is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepage that is intended to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and people, messages from Facebook will appear at the top of News Feed about a specific event or moment.

The goal of the message will be “to give people ways to connect and share with friends during holidays and events”.

The programme will also help people discover fun and interesting cultural moments and celebrate moments in history that continue to make the world more open and connected.

“Users will start seeing a message from Facebook in their News Feed wishing them Happy Holidays. People will be invited to share a holiday card with their friends on Facebook and choose from a set of 18 custom-designed cards,” the post read.

