Facebook’s new Jobs tab could take on LinkedIn

Facebook will roll out a new ‘Jobs’ tab for its businesses Pages, a move that will take on the likes of Microsoft-owned LinkedIn. The job postings will have an ‘Apply Now’ button as well, allowing users to directly apply for multiple jobs easily. “Business Pages will now be able to post job openings to the News Feed through the status update composer, and host them on a Jobs tab on their Page,” reads a report in TechCrunch.

The new feature will not only ease out the application process for job seekers but also help small businesses to drive a significant chunk of traffic to their Facebook page. The job applications via Facebook’s new ‘Jobs’ tab will be received by businesses as a Facebook message. However, Facebook’s move could adversely affect developers such as Workable and Jobscore that create ‘Jobs’ tab applications that can be embedded in to a Facebook page by businesses.

While, we already see a large number of businesses posting jobs on their Facebook page, the new feature is supposed to sort things out by placing these openings under a separate tab. LinkedIn, which charges users to post jobs on its platform, will face some serious competition from the social media giant once its new feature is rolled out fully. Also, Facebook has a much larger network with over 1.79 billion users, when compared to LinkedIn which stands at 467 million.

Facebook contests its new feature will help out small businesses in particular, an area where LinkedIn lags. LinkedIn users majorly comprise of people looking for medium or high skilled roles, whereas Facebook ‘Jobs’ tab is focused on helping small businesses that face problems in hiring. According to TechCrunch, the new ‘Jobs’ tab is already available for businesses in the US and Canada.

