Facebook’s new Explore tab: Here’s what the ‘rocket’ symbol means

Facebook Explore tab on iOS App: This could be the new upcoming feature of the app. Facebook Explore tab on iOS App: This could be the new upcoming feature of the app.

Facebook’s mobile app could soon have an ‘Explore Tab’ similar to the one on Instagram. In an iOS version of the app, we’ve can already see the ‘Explore’ option is now live. The four tabs at the bottom are listed as News Feed, Explore, Requests and Notifications, followed by More. However, we couldn’t find the feature on an Android version of the app for the same user, just yet.

A report on Mashable has also shown Facebook is testing this feature, and it has been spotted by some users. While Facebook hasn’t yet officially commented on the same, Explore seems to be a more dedicated tab, where the social network will show links around articles, topics that you might be interested in or you might have liked in the past on the network.

The Explore tab seems to be based on how the Instagram Explore works, which shows account pages, videos based on what you might have liked on the site. But the question really is whether Facebook needs something like Explore? After all links, stories from publishers you might like on Facebook are already proliferating the News Feed. Facebook’s Explore tab could help users find more of the same content.

Facebook’s new Explore feature will follow the Stories rollout. Facebook Stories is true copy of the feature on Instagram and the one originally copied from rival Snapchat. Stories shared by friends appear right on top of the News Feed with a blue ring around the profile photo. A dark blue ring indicates the user has shared a new Facebook Story. Users can tap on the individual profile photo, and see the ‘Stories’. Users can also send ‘Direct Messages’ in Stories on Facebook.

Let us know in comments if Explore tab is live for you on Facebook

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd