Facebook starts inserting ad breaks in Live, uploaded videos

Facebook is expanding beta test of Ad Breaks to more Live Video creators. These ads allows creators to take short breaks for ads during their live videos. Facebook is expanding beta test of Ad Breaks to more Live Video creators. These ads allows creators to take short breaks for ads during their live videos.

Facebook has rolled out three updates that’ll allow its partners to monetise videos on the social media platform as well as their own websites and apps. Now, eligible publishers can make money from in-stream video ads on their own websites and apps through company’s Audience Network. Further, Facebook is expanding its beta test of Ad Breaks in Facebook Live videos to additional profiles and Pages in the US. The social media giant has already started to test Ad Breaks in on-demand video on Facebook.

Facebook’s Audience Network service that places ads from Facebook’s advertisers onto third-party websites and apps, will now be available to all eligible publishers. “Now, publishers can bring relevant video ads to people all over the world, on both mobile and desktop,” Brian Boland, VP of Publisher Solutions & Maria Angelidou-Smith, Product Manager said in a blogpost.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Next up, Facebook is expanding beta test of Ad Breaks to more Live Video creators. These Ad Breaks allows creators to take short breaks for ads during their live videos. Viewers will see an in-stream of up to 15-seconds during Live video, in case a broadcaster chooses to take an ad break. Facebook will share a part of the ad revenue with broadcaster. “Eligible Pages and profiles will have the option to use ad breaks in any live broadcast reaching 300 or more concurrent viewers,” reads the blogpost.

Only Pages or profiles that have 2,000 or more followers and have reached 300 or more concurrent viewers in a recent live video can test Ad Breaks. The feature is only available in the US. Broadcasters can take their first ad break after they’ve been live for at least 4 minutes. Also, the live video should reach 300 or more concurrent viewers. Additional ad breaks can be taken after a minimum of 5 minutes between each break.

Facebook is already making money by showing advertisements and sponsored content for which it gets paid by companies/users. Facebook has been pushing videos uploaded on the website on its users for sometime now, and claims that 100 million hours of videos are watched by its users every day.

Until now, publishers have seen no ad revenue being generated for their video content. This move shows the direction Facebook plans to move ahead with, giving more importance to video content, which is considered to be the future of information consumption.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd