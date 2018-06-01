Facebook, NCW partner to launch digital literacy mission for women in India

Facebook has announced a partnership with National Commission for Women, under which it has launched a Digital Literacy Program. Facebook has announced a partnership with National Commission for Women, under which it has launched a Digital Literacy Program.

Facebook has announced a partnership with National Commission for Women, under which it has launched a Digital Literacy Program. This programme will run in collaboration with the Cyber Peace Foundation, and attempts to conduct training across local languages to ensure safe use of the internet.

Facebook’s digital literacy program for women will begin with a one-year long pilot phase, that aims to train 60,000 women in universities through interactive sessions. Through these sessions, Facebook will conduct training on safe and responsible practices over the internet, social media and email. In addition, participants will be enabled to differentiate between credible and questionable information that appears on the web. The one-year pilot of Facebook’s digital literacy program will be held in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Manipur, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu.

“Economies can only grow well with equal participation from women and in today’s age, this can largely happen with the free and unhindered presence of women on the internet. This naturally calls for the protection of women when they are online in a manner which reassures and enables them to freely express themselves and share their views,” said Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director – India, South & Central Asia – ‎Facebook.

Commenting on the launch of the digital literacy program, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson (I/C), National Commission for Women, said, “In today’s internet age, opportunities for women are immense. They have the freedom to express themselves and participate in the society like never before.” Adding to this, Sharma said that NCW has seen an increasing number of complaints related to cyber crimes, that have been registered over the past three years.

Sharma also added, “We have to ensure that while online, they feel safe and secure on the internet. We congratulate Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation on this commendable initiative. Our girls and women will benefit from these training programs.”

