Facebook Messenger’s M assistant: Here are the key features

Facebook’s M, which the company calls a ‘conceirge-like’ service for Messenger app, will now be available for users based in the US. M, which is a digital assistant powered by humans and artificial intelligence, will start making suggestions to users on the Messenger app.

Facebook Messenger Vice President David Marcus wrote a detailed post on his page outlining the features M will be supporting with its suggestions. According to Marcus’ post, Facebook will roll out more elements of M as they get better over time.

So what can Facebook’s M do? Well as the post makes it clear, the social network is only launching one major element of M and that is suggestions, and it will be doing just that: making suggestions in the middle of your conversations.

Suggestions that M can make include: Stickers, payments, polls, reminders, rides, and location sharing. Once again since the M assistant is powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence it will get better over time; the more a user relies on M, the better it will get at understanding the user’s preferences.

Facebook has currently made it available to Android and iOS users only in the US, and a global roll out is expected soon.

So how will the suggestions work? For instance with stickers, M could recommend a sticker to make the conversation more fun. It will also be able to suggest payment requests when needed, or create a poll when you’re trying to get friends in a group to agree on something. Additionally M will also automatically suggest reminders based on the kind of conversation you might be having.

M will also work with Uber and Lyft, and it will give ride suggestions as well. Given Siri already does that on iPhones, as does Amazon’s Alexa on Echo, it will be interesting to see whether M can beat the established players to become the preferred choice for some users. Finally M can let you share your live location with someone, supposing you’re on the way to meet a friend. The social network also lets users mute suggestions from the settings in Messenger app.

For now, M’s capabilities seem a bit limited, but as Facebook says they have only rolled out one element for their assistant. Based on the video Facebook has shared, M pops up in the middle of conversations to give suggestions, and these are text-based. It doesn’t look like M is actually talking to users yet, like some of the other assistants, namely Google Assistant, Siri, Amazon Alexa or Samsung’s newly introduced Bixby.

