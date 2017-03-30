Facebook, Messenger older version apps will no longer support messaging

Facebook will be ending support for messaging in some older version of Messenger and Facebook apps by the end of March. Facebook will be ending support for messaging in some older version of Messenger and Facebook apps by the end of March.

Facebook is ending support for its older versions of the app as well as Messenger app. The social media giant wants its users to “enjoy more of the delightful features” of Messenger. Facebook is sending out suggestions to users to update the app, right in Messenger. According to the company, features such as voice and video calling, games, and bots for Messenger won’t work properly on older versions on the app.

In case user’s device don’t support newer versions of Facebook and Messenger, they can visit Facebook.com through their mobile browser. This includes Android users on versions older than Android 2.3 Gingerbread. People using version 4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and above can update to the latest app version by visiting Facebook’s website via their smartphone browser.

"We have proactively reached out to those affected and have also offered suggestions right in Messenger. These include updating your app to the latest version, loading an OS update for your device or migrating to Facebook Lite," Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook for Android v55, released on November 16, 2015 and below will as well as Messenger v10, released on August 14, 2014 will not work after March. For iOS users, iPad v26, released on October 10, 2011, and below will not support Facebook and Messenger app. Messenger v8 released on July 14, 2014 and below as well as Facebook for iOS released on October 10, 2011, and below will stop working after March.

Facebook is ending support for Windows phone, while Messenger for Windows phone 8 and 8.1 won’t work after March. Facebook support for Windows 8 and 8.1 desktop app has been pulled out.

