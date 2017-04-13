Facebook Messenger now has 1.2 billion monthly active users

Facebook Messenger now has over 1.2 billion monthly active users, with the platform adding 200 million users in just eight months. Facebook Messenger now has over 1.2 billion monthly active users, with the platform adding 200 million users in just eight months.

Facebook Messenger now has over 1.2 billion monthly active users, with the platform adding 200 million users in just eight months. Facebook’s head of Messenger David Marcus, told TechCrunch that Messenger saw a double-digit growth percentage-wise. TechCrunch report quoted Sensor Tower’s data that reveals Facebook Messenger downloads on Android and iOS worldwide grew “5.66 per cent from 145.3 million in Q1 2016 to 153.5 million in Q1 2017”.

Marcus, in a Facebook post said, “We now have over 1.2 billion people actively using Messenger every month. And I keep on hearing powerful stories about how our product is becoming a more important part of your daily lives. So from all of us here at Messenger, a heartfelt thank you to all of you for giving us a chance to build something good and more meaningful for you.”

With over 1.2 billion monthly active users, Facebook Messenger now stands equal to WhatsApp, which also has 1.2 billion monthly active users globally. About 200 million of Facebook-owned WhatsApp’s user base is in India. Instagram, on the other hand has managed to gain 600 million users and counting thanks to Stories feature.

Facebook Messenger is rapidly evolving from a web-based messaging platform to providing users with meaningful services that help in their day-to-day lives. To increase user engagement, Messenger recently launched Messenger Day, a feature similar to Snapchat Stories. “One approach is copying what’s working elsewhere. Marcus says the app’s Snapchat Stories clone Messenger Day is off to a good start,” the report read.

Further, Facebook Messenger has rolled out a host of new features including the ability to react to messages via emojis or Reaction buttons, Mentions and Live locations. Messenger’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based bot called ‘M’ enhances chat experience by giving suggestions like emojis, links to websites, suggesting new apps and more. Messenger’s Group Payments feature lets users send and receive money from people in a group. Group Payments and ‘M’ are currently only available for users in the US.

