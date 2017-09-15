Facebook Messenger crosses 1.3 billion monthly active users globally

Facebook Messenger has seen a steady growth. After reaching the one billion mark in July 2016, it took Messenger about nine months to get 1.2 billion users, and another five to reach the current 1.3 billion monthly user base. Facebook Messenger has seen a steady growth. After reaching the one billion mark in July 2016, it took Messenger about nine months to get 1.2 billion users, and another five to reach the current 1.3 billion monthly user base.

Facebook Messenger has more than 1.3 billion monthly users, up from 1.2 billion in April. This is the same as Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which has a total of 1.3 billion monthly users on its platform. Facebook, on the other hand, crossed two billion monthly active users in June this year.

“There are now 1.3 billion of you actively communicating and engaging with the people and businesses that matter in your life on Messenger every month. Thank you!” Facebook’s head of Messenger David Marcus said in a Facebook post.

Facebook Messenger has seen a steady growth. After reaching the one billion mark in July 2016, it took Messenger about nine months to get 1.2 billion users, and another five to reach the current 1.3 billion monthly user base. Facebook Messenger downloads on Android and iOS worldwide grew 5.66 per cent from 145.3 million in Q1 2016 to 153.5 million in Q1 2017.

“We’ve continued working hard to make Messenger the best it can be, introducing new masks, filters and reactions for video chat, more suggestions from M and making our virtual personal assistant available in more places around the world, rolling our more Instant Games more broadly and bringing Messenger Lite to more countries,” Messenger said in a Facebook post.

Coming to Instagram, the Facebook-owned company revealed in April that it has over 700 million monthly users. Snapchat-clone Stories has done quite well for both Instagram and WhatsApp, though the same can’t be said for Facebook and Messenger.

Both Instagram and WhatsApp have over 250 million daily users on Stories feature, which is bigger than Snapchat itself which stands at 173 million daily active users. Stories is now a part for all of Facebook’s products, and this has helped the social media giant to boost users across platforms. Thanks to Stories, Instagram added 100 million users in just four months.

Facebook Messenger has added a slew of features over time to make its platform fun and useful. Stories feature on Messenger is called ‘Messenger Day’ and it lets users post videos and photos that disappear in 24 hours. Other features include the ability to react to messages via emojis, Mentions and Live locations, Messenger’s AI-based bot called ‘M’, and Instant Games.

