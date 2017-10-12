Facebook, Instagram go down for some users globally

About 42 per cent people were not able to log in, while 37 per cent faced a total blackout. Only 20 per cent users reported issues with the Facebook app. (Facebook outage map by DownDetector.com) About 42 per cent people were not able to log in, while 37 per cent faced a total blackout. Only 20 per cent users reported issues with the Facebook app. (Facebook outage map by DownDetector.com)

Facebook and Instagram were down for a number of users, mostly in parts of the US, Europe, and Canada. People were reportedly not able to access their accounts, thanks to technical issues. A Facebook spokesperson, in a statement to Reuters said it is working to fix the problem. To our knowledge, users in including India were unaffected by the outage.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the Facebook spokesperson said. According to DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, it recorded over 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the Facebook website.

About 42 per cent people were not able to log in, while 37 per cent faced a total blackout. Only 20 per cent users reported issues with the Facebook app. In case of Instagram, close to 47 per cent people had problems accessing the News feed. About 28 per cent and 23 per cent users reported problems with log-in and the website respectively. Instagram had 2,500 reports of problems.

Troubled users took to Twitter to complain about Instagram and Facebook being down. “Instagram is down for the second time today #instagramdown,” tweeted out Fit Lex. Facebook is down, I repeat Facebook is down. *Runs to Twitter to check it’s not just me* #Facebook #facebookdown,” wrote Sean Wilson.

Facebook is down, I repeat Facebook is down. *Runs to Twitter to check it’s not just me* #Facebook #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/qy5NHipb4y — Sean Wilson 🎃 (@SeanDailyTweets) October 11, 2017

Instagram is down for the second time today #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/um3p9CF98o — Fit Lex (@fitlex7) October 12, 2017

Everyone rushing to Twitter because Facebook and Instagram are down… #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/9QWeZ9TIvs — Skylar Taylor (@skylarptaylor) October 11, 2017

The Facebook people wondering into Twitter like#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/e80oAvKA8C — KelevRa (@spyke181) October 11, 2017

Facebook and Instagram faced outage in August as well for a few hours, as users in some parts of the world were not able to access the social networking platforms. The technical glitch affected users in Europe, the US, Brazil, Japan and Australia.

