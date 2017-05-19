Facebook, Instagram and Messenger spotted testing cross-app notification feature

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger might soon have notifications curated at one place. Facebook, Instagram and Messenger might soon have notifications curated at one place.

Facebook is exploring ways to increase user engagement between its three apps – Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram – and as a result the social networking giant is testing one notification feature among these Facebook family apps.

Apparently, the said feature appears to be popping for some select Facebook for iOS app users. According to Techcrunch, Social Media analyst first spotted the feature, and Facebook has also confirmed it to them by replying back with a note saying, “We are conducting a very small test to make it easier for people to discover and connect with the people and things they care about. We’re exploring ways to help people switch more easily between their Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram accounts.”

As per the report, users will see the Messenger logo replaced by a profile picture in the top right-hand corner with a notification number. When user will tap on the profile icon, a small tray will appear at the bottom of the screen allowing you to check on your Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram profile with notification number count in red.

Facebook is essentially bundling all three app notifications in one place through Facebook app and thus from one single tap users will able to access any of the app directly. So if this feature actually rolls out, because Facebook keeps experimenting with various features regularly, then you would not need to open the other apps separately to check on your notifications. And similarly, it is possible that similar feature might also make it in Instagram and Messenger app to keep the uniformity.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd