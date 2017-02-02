Facebook has nearly 1.9 billion monthly users, and video is its big focus

Facebook has over 1.86 billion monthly active users, and video will be its big focus in 2017. (File photo. Source: AP) Facebook has over 1.86 billion monthly active users, and video will be its big focus in 2017. (File photo. Source: AP)

Facebook has close to 1.9 billion monthly active users (1.86 billion to be precise), a huge number if you consider the network has been around for a little over 12 years. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted the details on his page, announcing they have over 1.2 billion people active every day on the social network, and over 65 million small businesses using the network to connect with customers.

The Facebook CEO also confirmed their big focus will be to put ‘video first’ across apps. He said over 150 million people now use Instagram Stories every day. Facebook launched a new camera in Messenger, and Zuckerberg confirmed they have started rolling it out to the main Facebook app as well.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

In his earnings call, Zuckerberg gave more details on how Faceboo views video. He said, “I see video as a mega trend on the same order as mobile. That’s why we’re going to keep putting video first across our family of apps and making it easier for people to capture and share video in new ways.”

The Facebook founder confirmed there’s going to be a tab at the bottom of the main app with top videos and recommendations. This has been rolled out to everyone in the US, and the company will bring it to other countries soon. Let’s not forget, Instagram also has a list of video recommendations right on top of the Explore tab.

Facebook-owned Instagram recently launched Live video for all users. Facebook-owned Instagram recently launched Live video for all users.

He also spoke about how Live video has been revamped on the platform. “New Year’s Eve was our biggest live moment ever, with more people going live than at any other time since we launched the product,” confirmed Zuckerberg. But he didn’t give a number on this.

Also read: Facebook eases past Wall St estimates, sees spending up in 2017

“We’re experimenting with live 360 video, audio-only live for people with slower connections, and live face masks and more camera effects and we’ll have more updates soon,” he added. The face masks, filters, etc are now an option on Live Video on the main Facebook app as well. Of course, the idea is borrowed from Snapchat; in Instagram’s case copying Snapchat has proved to be an instant hit as Stories are doing exceptionally well. Facebook is already testing Stories on the News Feed in Ireland, and it is expected to roll out to other countries soon.

The Facebook CEO also confirmed the company is looking for “ways to grow the ecosystem of video content…” It has been reported Facebook plans to invest in original content. “Last year we started to invest in more original video content to help seed the ecosystem, and we’re planning to do more in 2017,” said Zuckerberg.

During the call, asked about what kind of video content Facebook will focus on, Zuckerberg said the company is looking at shorter video content first. “We’re focusing more on shorter form content to start. So the thesis that we have now is that there are different parts of short-term content. There is the type of content that people produce socially for friends. There’s promotional content that businesses and celebrities and folks will produce,” said Zuckerberg.

Also read: New Facebook tool adds extra security to your account

But he also said “a whole class of premium content” is there for which creators will need to be paid well, and the company will need work a business model to fund it.

“The biggest change that I think that we’re going to see on the consumption in news feed and in the tab over the next year or two is going to be much more video inventory and content coming in as we work through and make that business model start to really click for a lot of folks,” he said.

Where other Facebook products are concerned, Instagram now stands at 600 million monthly active users, WhatsApp is at 1.2 billion users, while Facebook Messenger stands at 1 billion. Facebook says it has shipped over 5 million plus units of the Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset, and that over 50 million plus people are now connected online via its Internet.org.

Facebook’s made it pretty clear: video is the future, and they will explore original content as well. So don’t be surprised if more videos appear on your News Feed.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd