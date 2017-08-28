Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a daughter and she’s called August

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan with their daughters, May and August. (Source: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg) Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan with their daughters, May and August. (Source: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, on Monday announced the birth of their second daughter, August. Sharing a family picture, with the newly born, Zuckerberg posted a letter on Facebook announcing her arrival. While he didn’t reveal any other details about August, the letter focused on childhood.

“When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in — a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality. We wrote that with all the advances in science and technology, your generation should live dramatically better lives than ours, and we have a responsibility to do our part to make that happen,” he wrote. Adding that this time he wanted to focus on childhood instead of growing up he said, “Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.”

The couple already has a daughter named Maxima who was born in 2015. In his most recent post, Zuckerberg had announced that he would take two months’ paternity leave from Facebook, in keeping with the company’s policies. Arguing how helpful the leave was he added, “At Facebook, we offer four months of maternity and paternity leave because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it’s good for the entire family.”

