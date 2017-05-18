ExtraTorrent website is shutting down forever, all data to be erased

ExtraTorrent website is shutting down, but it hasn’t given a reason for the same. ExtraTorrent website is shutting down, but it hasn’t given a reason for the same.

ExtraTorrent, which is a popular torrent indexing website, is shutting down permanently. The torrents website has a message, which confirms that it won’t be operating anymore. Earlier KickAssTorrents, which was another popular torrents website had shutdown, though later clone websites had come up to take its place.

ExtraTorrent’s homepage has this message, “ExtraTorrent with all mirrors goes offline.. We permanently erase all data. Stay away from fake ExtraTorrent websites and clones. Thx to all ET supporters and torrent community. ET was a place to be…. May 17, 2017”

According to a report on TorrentFreak, ExtraTorrent’s chief who goes by the codename SaM, confirmed the shutdown of the website. He also added ExtraTorrent’s release group ETRG will also be inactive.

The message on the ExtraTorrent makes it clear to users that the website’s content won’t be back online. It also seems to be warning against clone websites.

After KickAssTorrents, and Torrentz.eu, ExtraTorrent is the next big torrent website to have shut down. In case of KickAssTorrents, the website went down after its boss Artem Vaulin was arrested in Poland. He is wanted by American authorities for copyright infringement, money laundering and other charges. The US government sought to extradite Vaulin over these charges.

After KickAssTorrents was shut down, mirror websites had come up. Some reports also said these were being run by the original staff of KickAssTorrents. Popular torrent site Torrentz.eu had voluntarily shut shop following the arrest of Artem Vaulin, and bid farewell to all its users.

Torrent websites are facing an increasing cracking down from authorities. While some shutdown, clones do come up to take their place.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd