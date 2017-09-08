EU defence ministers put to test in mock cyberattack

This was the scenario facing a gathering of EU defence ministers in Tallinn today as they undertook a exercise simulating a cyber assault on the bloc – the first mock drill of its kind at such a senior level in Europe. (File Photo) This was the scenario facing a gathering of EU defence ministers in Tallinn today as they undertook a exercise simulating a cyber assault on the bloc – the first mock drill of its kind at such a senior level in Europe. (File Photo)

A major cyberattack targets European Union military structures, with hackers using social media and “fake news” to spread confusion, and governments are left scrambling to respond as the crisis escalates. This was the scenario facing a gathering of EU defence ministers in Tallinn today as they undertook a exercise simulating a cyber assault on the bloc – the first mock drill of its kind at such a senior level in Europe.

With countries around the world heavily reliant on computers for everything from defence systems to hospital equipment to critical infrastructure such as power stations, the cybersphere is seen as the next major theatre for conflict. NATO now considers cyberspace to be a conflict domain alongside that of air, sea and land.

Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg, who attended the exercise in Tallinn, said NATO had seen a 60 percent increase in cyber attacks on its networks over the last year. In Tuesday’s exercise, the 28 EU defence ministers were presented with an escalating crisis during an operation in the Mediterranean Sea similar to the current Sophia naval mission against people-smuggling networks.

“First a drone went down after a problem with the server at the military headquarters, then another drone was intercepted and then a more serious threat with a worm (computer virus), and then more serious still with the loss of communications with our ships in the Mediterranean,” Belgian Defence Minister Steven Vandeput explained.

The ministers were given tablet computers to answer multiple choice questions about how to respond to each fresh development. “We are not creating programmers from the ministers but we want them to understand that these quickly developing situations could demand quick political decisions – that’s the idea of the exercise,” Estonian Defence Minister Juri Luik said.

Estonian officials said the aim was to improve ministers’ understanding of the kinds of target that could be hit by a

cyberattack, the effects such an attack could have and how they could respond – as well as the need for clear, coordinated communication with the public on what can be a complex issue. German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said the two-hour exercise was “extremely exciting”.

“The adversary is very, very difficult to identify. The attack is silent, invisible, it is cost-effective for the adversary because he does not need an army, but only a computer with internet connection,” she said.

