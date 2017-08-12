Elon Musk’s OpenAI bot beats human player in Dota 2 tournament

Elon Musk’s OpenAI bot has beaten human player Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin in a special one-on-one Dota 2 match-up, arranged on the sidelines of Valve’s yearly Dota event. Elon Musk’s OpenAI bot has beaten human player Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin in a special one-on-one Dota 2 match-up, arranged on the sidelines of Valve’s yearly Dota event.

As a part of Valve’s yearly Dota 2 tournament, a surprise segment introduced the bot from Elon Musk at the eSports. The bot, which is backed by startup OpenAI, learned Dota 2 within a fortnight to beat pro Dota 2 players, said engineers working for the nonprofit. In that training period, they said, Open AI’s bot amassed “lifetimes” of experience, which likely uses a neural network to learn eSports in real-time. Musk is hailing the achievement as the first time artificial intelligence has been able to beat pros in competitive e-sports.

The Tesla CEO, in a tweet said, “OpenAI first ever to defeat world’s best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go.”

Even though the game was not being played in full-scale by either side, crowd-favorite Dota 2 pro Dendi got defeated emphatically in a 1-vs-1 match with the bot. The bot’s maneuvers bore a human-like pattern of thinking. “After being defeated by the bot twice, Dendi forfeited future matches with it, and expressed surprise that a bot could outplay a human. He said the bot “feels a little like [a] human, but a little like something else.” read a report in The Verge.

This also helps strengthen Musk’s argument with US authorities over the safety of AI, and how more companies including Facebook should understand its importance.

