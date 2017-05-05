Elon Musk takes to Twitter to find titles for ‘Boring Company’: You can suggest a name too

Elon Musk the founder, CEO and CTO of Space X, co-founder and CEO of Tesla shared his idea of building underground tunnels to escape traffic a while ago. Elon Musk the founder, CEO and CTO of Space X, co-founder and CEO of Tesla shared his idea of building underground tunnels to escape traffic a while ago.

Elon Musk the founder, CEO and CTO of Space X, co-founder and CEO of Tesla shared his idea of building underground tunnels to escape traffic a while ago. Now Musk has taken to Twitter to narrow down on a title for his ‘Boring Company’. “Thinking about a name for our first tunneling machine …,” the SpaceX CEO wrote on Twitter.

As expected, Musk got quite a few suggestions for the name of his tunneling machine. “Tunnel McTunnelFace,” wrote a Twitter user in reply to Musk’s tweet. Elon Musk simply said, “Been done.” Other suggestions included ‘William Burroughs’, ‘Goatse’, ‘The tunnelling machine’, ‘The Elongater’, ‘The Boring Mole’ and more.

Thinking about a name for our first tunneling machine … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2017

However, the name ‘Boring machine’ seemed to catch Musk’s attention the most. “Good one,” he said in reply.

Previously, Elon Musk, in a series of tweet wrote about how he was frustrated with traffic and plans to build a ‘tunnel boring machine.’ “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…It shall be called “The Boring Company,” he wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, Musk wrote, “I am actually going to do this.”

This isn’t the first time that Musk has proposed an idea to make transportation faster for people. Hyperloop, Musk’s pet project and brainchild, proposes to propel pod-like vehicles through a near-vacuum tube at speeds close to 1200 km/h. “Hyperloop is a new way to move people and things at airline speeds for the price of a bus ticket. It’s on-demand, energy-efficient and safe. Think: broadband for transportation,” the company says on its website.

