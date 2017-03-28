Elon Musk’s new company Neuralink wants to merge human brains with computers

Tesla Inc founder and Space X boss Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp (Source: Reuters) Tesla Inc founder and Space X boss Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp (Source: Reuters)

Tesla founder and Space X boss Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp. The company is looking at a ‘Neural link’ device where computers could possibly merge with human brains, reported the Wall Street Journal. The report was quoting people familiar with the matter.

Neuralink is looking at what Musk calls the “neural lace” technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts, the Journal reported. Musk has not made an official announcement, but Neuralink was registered in California as a “medical research” company last July, and he plans on funding the company mostly by himself, a person briefed on the plans told the Journal.

It is unclear what sorts of products Neuralink might create, but people who have had discussions with the company describe a strategy similar to space launch company SpaceX and Tesla, the Journal report said. The reports adds the company has hired some of the leading academics in the field as well.

Now Elon Musk has also spoken in the past about how our entire world could be one giant virtual simulation. Musk had discussed about this at last year’s Re/Code conference, where he had said, “”There’s a one in billions chance we’re in base reality.”

Musk was speaking in reference to how VR games are becoming indistinguishable from reality, and that there’s a good chance the human race was part of giant simulation being run by some advanced civilisation. He’s also trying to convince humans that staying on Earth forever isn’t the best idea, and the human race needs to look at the idea of inter-planetary travel seriously if they want to survive. Musk had earlier unveiled plans to colonise Mars as well.

However, his latest company called Neuralink’s plans might remind some of episodes from ‘Black Mirror’. According to the report, Neuralink could allow for computer implants in the human brain, and which could eventually allow for uploading or downloading of thoughts.

Musk has earlier said that he sees a merging of the digital and biological intelligence. In fact, he’s also setup OpenAI, a startup to make sure Artificial Intelligence doesn’t go turn all evil on humans. Open AI’s aim is to seek “a good outcome for all over its own self-interest,” and Microsoft, Google, Facebook have also invested in this non-profit.

With Reuters inputs

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd