Election results 2017 to be live on Microsoft Bing

The website will live stream the election results for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. The website will live stream the election results for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

Microsoft Bing will showcase the elections results from the five states on its search engine on March 11. Bing will live stream the entire event and help the public to be up to date with the entire event.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The website will live stream the election results for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. Bing will provide important details such as the election schedule, major political parties contesting the elections and seats required for them to win.

On March 11, starting from 6 am, these features will go live on the Bing.com site. Along with details on the leading and winning party and their key candidates, users will also be able to view performance comparisons with the last elections across all five states. In addition to this Bing also has continuous updates so as to keep abreast of which party is leading the elections and by how much.

Also Read: Microsoft’s AI and research group merges Cortana, Bing into single unit

If that’s not enough, users can also click on their desired state which is holding elections and directly land on the results of election page of their desired state. In order to keep things interesting, there will also be a quiz on Elections IQ and users will be able to compete with their friends by sharing their scores on social media such as Facebook and Twitter.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd