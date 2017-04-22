Earth Day 2017: Here’s how Apple and Google are celebrating

Apple and Google have released press statements describing how the two companies are celebrating Earth Day 2017. Apple and Google have released press statements describing how the two companies are celebrating Earth Day 2017.

Apple and Google have released press statements describing how the two companies are celebrating Earth Day 2017. Apple has rolled out a series of videos featuring interviews from employees who talk about company’s climate change initiative. Google has unveiled a new Doodle, clicking on which takes users to Search page with Earth Day tips to help our planet.

Apple’s animated videos have been created in collaboration with artist James Blagden. Further, Apple has said its new headquarters Apple Park is “world’s largest naturally ventilated building” with 5 million square feet of grassy fields, and drought-resistant trees. Apple Park, which is powered by 100 percent renewable energy, won’t require heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year.

Additionally, Apple has introduced a new Earth Day Challenge that requires customers to get outside and complete a workout of at least 30 minutes to receive a special achievement badge in the Messages app. Apple has already said it is planning to use 100 per cent recycled material to manufacture its products. According to the Cupertino technology giant, it has started using aluminum enclosures Liam recovered from iPhone 6 to create Mac mini computers.

“Apple has announced it is now powering 96 percent of its operations with renewable energy in the company’s offices, retail stores, and product distribution centers. Apple is now 100 percent renewable in 24 countries, including all of its data centers,” Apple’s press statement reads.

Google’s Earth Day Doodle tells the story of a fox who wakes up startled thanks to his dream about a polluted Earth. Up next, he decides to make a change by doing small things such as planting tress, eating less meat, turning off lights when no one’s in room, using bicycle etc.

“By clicking beyond the Doodle to Google Search, you’ll find easy Earth Day tips to help you do your part in saving our planet, including supporting critical conservation efforts such as wildlife conservation with World Wildlife Fund, coral reef conservation with The Ocean Agency, and rainforest conservation with The Jane Goodall Institute,” said Google in a press statement.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 4:36 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd