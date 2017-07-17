DoT to seek detail over data breach from Reliance Jio: Telecom Secy

Reliance Jio data breach: The Department of Telecom will soon seek details of alleged subscriber data breach of Reliance Jio, a top official said today. Reliance Jio data breach: The Department of Telecom will soon seek details of alleged subscriber data breach of Reliance Jio, a top official said today.

The Department of Telecom will soon seek details of alleged subscriber data breach of Reliance Jio, a top official said today. “They (company) have not come to us but we will seek details from them,” Telecom Secretary Arun Sundararajan told reporters in response to query om DoT’s action over the alleged data breach of Reliance Jio.

There were reports on Sunday which claimed that customer data, including mobile numbers and other details of Reliance Jio users, were allegedly leaked on an independent website. The company has filed a police complaint in this regard. Jio had also said its subscriber data “is safe and maintained with highest level of security”.

A 35-year-old computer science dropout from Rajasthan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. The accused has been identified by his nickname ‘Imran Chippa’ and was arrested from Churu district in Rajasthan. A resident of Sujangarh town, Chhipa had made the website Magicapk. He claimed to provide Jio user data through his website, police said. A Maharashtra Cyber Police senior officer confirmed that some leak had occurred but declined to share details about the quantum of the breach.

While Reliance Jio has itself not confirmed how many numbers were leaked, when the indianexpress.com had checked the Magicapk.com website, we had some active numbers listed on the website. The name, activation circle, mobile number, etc of the user were all mentioned correctly on the website. However, the Aadhaar number of the concerned numbers was not listed online.

Indian Express had reported on July 16 that the police found 50 SIM cards from Imran Chippa in connection with the Reliance Jio data leak case. According to our report, Chippa claimed a Bihar resident gave him the access details he used to breach the system and obtain data on Jio users.

“Since Jio SIM cards were freely available, Chippa claims he managed to procure 50 SIM cards locally. We have seized the SIM cards and probing how he got them. We are verifying if any anti-social element or people with criminal antecedents helped him get the SIM cards,” said Balsingh Rajput, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell told the Indian Express.

With inputs from PTI

