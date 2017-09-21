DigitalOcean launches object storage product ‘Spaces’

DigitalOcean is becoming the developer’s platform, providing storage, compute and networking capabilities to scale applications of any size. (File Photo) DigitalOcean is becoming the developer’s platform, providing storage, compute and networking capabilities to scale applications of any size. (File Photo)

US-based cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean on Thursday introduced its object storage product “Spaces” which provides scalable and cost-effective way to address complex storage needs. “Spaces is the most important product we’ve released since ‘Droplet’, the first SSD-based compute instance in the market,” DigitalOcean CEO Ben Uretsky said in a statement.

"Despite the technical complexity of launching a product like this, we've worked incredibly hard to ensure 'Spaces' maintains the same ease-of-use and effortless user interface (UI) as our other products," Uretsky added.

The company also released “DigitalOcean Currents” – its inaugural quarterly report on developer trends in the Cloud. The survey includes several key findings on developers’ use and requirements for object storage apart from general insights. “Spaces” was introduced in response to thousands of requests from the DigitalOcean developer community.

The product is suited for hosting web assets, acting as the origin for CDNs, storing user-generated content such as images and large media files, archiving backups in the cloud and storing logs, the company said. Developers can manage all of their data from the “Spaces” UI by uploading multiple files to with quick drag-and-drop.

Its pricing starts at $5 for 250GB of storage and 1TB of outbound transfer. Additional storage is available for 2 cents per GB per month, and 1 cent per GB served out to the internet. Uploads to “Spaces” are free and all users can sign up for a two-month free trial.

