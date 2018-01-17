Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates MTECH in Mumbai, says Blockchain Technology can transform e-governance

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Source: Express photo by Janak Rathod) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Source: Express photo by Janak Rathod)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Blockchain can transform the e-governance and the governments must start interacting with technology providers to find solution to put them to the best possible use to make Public delivery of goods and services transparent.

“This will reduce the trust deficit between businesses and citizens with government departments,” Fadnavis said while inaugurating the Maharashtra Technology Summit (MTECH), jointly organised by FICCI and the Government of Maharashtra in Mumbai.

Emphasising the importance of the Blockchain technology, Fadnavis said, “Communication technologies over the years have changed the world, first we connected places, then people and now we are connecting things, but Blockchain is one level up and it’s not just Internet of Thing (IoT) but, it is internet of trust, internet of values and it is going to change the entire space of governance.”

He also said, “Maharashtra government, for the past three years, has been trying to create an ecosystem for adopting technologies into governance. We feel that technology brings, efficiency, transparency, accountability and accessibility and that is why we have been trying to assimilate the newest technologies into all our governance. Smart cities, which needs smart and accountable governance, require strong technology backbone to provide all services and activities in an accountable and transparent manner.”

Fadnavis also informed that the state government has unveiled its public cloud policy, which will allow all government departments to access public cloud. This will accelerate e-governance and open up entire new area for investment by the private entrepreneurs to make available newest technologies for all the departments as government not only is the biggest data creator but also consumer. The chief minister also invited start-ups to come up with proper solutions on governance which could become part of the state government’s governance delivery systems.

SVR Srinivas, Principal Secretary IT, Maharashtra government said that Blockchain is a tsunami coming up and it’s not just some regulations, therefore we should be prepared for it. To apply block chain, government intends to work with POC and use cases, where Blockchain can be actually used such as, identities, movement of assets, transactions or otherwise, wherever data has to be distributed.

Also, Rashesh Shah, president, FICCI said that since Blockchain is a new upcoming technology, industry needs supportive policies framework to bring focus on growth and development of this emerging area. He also expressed FICCI’s enthusiasm to collaborate more with the government. Over 600 delegates and 50 plus CEOs participated in the summit.

