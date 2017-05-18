Dell introduces Alienware 15, 17, and Inspiron laptop range for gamers

The new gaming portfolio by Dell comprises of Alienware 15 and Alienware 17, and the new Inspiron Gaming laptop range The new gaming portfolio by Dell comprises of Alienware 15 and Alienware 17, and the new Inspiron Gaming laptop range

Dell launched its new gaming portfolio in India with the VR-ready Alienware 15 and Alienware 17 and the new Inspiron Gaming laptop range. Alienware 15 is thinner than its predecessor and supports NVIDIA’s 10-series GeForce graphics, Intel Core i7 K-series processors, and up to 2667 MHz DDR4 memory. Alienware 15 includes 13 programmable AlienFX lighting zones, and a steel-reinforced Alienware TactX keyboard.

The display options on the laptop feature an anti-glare finish with 300-nits brightness. It is powered by a 68 Watt-hour Lithium Ion battery with an optional 99 Watt-hour battery.

The 17.3-inch Alienware 17 also support NVIDIA’s 10-series GeForce graphics, Intel Core i7 K-series processors and up to 2667 MHz DDR4 memory.The Alienware 17 includes 13 programmable AlienFX lighting zones, and sports a UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Anti-Glare 300-nits Display.

Both the laptops include Killer Networks e2400 Gigabit Ethernet, and Killer Networks 802.11ac 2×2 Wireless with Bluetooth 4.1 technology. The 17-inch Alienware sports up to 16GB DDR4 memory at 2667MHz (2x 8GB) or 32GB DDR4 memory at 2400MHz (2x 16GB), and up to 3TB memory.

Alienware 15 is thinner than its predecessor and supports NVIDIA’s 10-series GeForce graphics, Intel Core i7 K-series processors, and up to 2667 MHz DDR4 memory. Alienware 15 is thinner than its predecessor and supports NVIDIA’s 10-series GeForce graphics, Intel Core i7 K-series processors, and up to 2667 MHz DDR4 memory.

Both the Alienware notebooks include an Alienware HD + IR presence detection cameras and Tobii Eye Tracking Software

The portfolio includes the Alienware Aurora R6 desktop which features liquid cooling, dual full-size graphics, and overclocking processors in a compact form factor. Alienware 15 and Alienware 17 notebook are priced at Rs 1,64,990 and Rs 2,14,990 respectively, while the Alienware Aurora Desktop will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,79,990.

Dell India also released the Inspiron 15 5000 Gaming laptop with 186 red cooling fins. Inspiron 15 5000’s Intel versions come with NVIDIA’s latest GeForce GTX 1050 discrete graphics with 4 GB GDDR5 memory, while the AMD versions feature AMD RadeonTM RX 460 with 4GB GDDR5 graphics memory.

Inspiron 15 5000 Gaming laptop with 186 red cooling fins thinly-veiled by 3 thermal exhaust cages. (Source: Express News) Inspiron 15 5000 Gaming laptop with 186 red cooling fins thinly-veiled by 3 thermal exhaust cages. (Source: Express News)

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Gaming notebook will be available at a starting price of Rs 74,490, while the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming notebook is priced at Rs 82,490. Both version are available with up to 1 TB conventional HDDs, 512 GB SSDs or dual-drive M.2 128 GB + 1 TB HDD configurations.

The gaming laptop also features Waves MaxxAudio Pro audio processing and a deep-reserve 74 WHr battery.

Dell has also partnered with HTC for a limited period to set up VR experience zones across 125 touch points like key Dell Exclusive Stores, select large format retail and multi-brand outlets across 40 cities.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd