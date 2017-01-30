DeleteUber dominated social media trends this weekend: Here’s why

As protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration order continued across the US on Saturday, hashtag #deleteUber dominated social media trends. As protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration order continued across the US on Saturday, hashtag #deleteUber dominated social media trends.

As protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration order continued across the US on Saturday, hashtag #DeleteUber dominated social media trends on the weekend. Thousands of US users were ready to delete the Uber app from their devices, for the reason that Uber continued to provide its service at the JFK Airport despite NY Taxi Workers Alliance’s call to all drivers to join the protest.

Plus, Uber turned off surge pricing near JFK Airport, something that didn’t go well with Trump protesters, who thought the company is looking at protests as an opportunity for its ride-hailing service. As a result, users across the US started to delete the Uber app and posted screenshots etc of the same on social media with hashtag #deleteUber. Within hours the hashtag began to trend on Twitter as well as Facebook.

Trump’s order bars nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. NY Taxi Workers Alliance, in a tweet, had urged drivers to not provide cab-services near the JFK Airport on Saturday. “NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan,” the tweet reads.

NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

However, Uber, in a statement to Business Insider said the move wasn’t meant to break up the strike. “We’re sorry for any confusion about our earlier tweet — it was not meant to break up any strike,” the company said. “We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially last night,” reads Uber’s statement.

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who is a member of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum sent out an email to his employees calling the Trump’s move ‘unjust’. He shared a copy of the mail on Facebook, assuring family and friends of drivers facing ‘unjust immigration’.

Trump’s executive order, especially the ban on immigrants from these countries, including those with a valid visa, has sparked reactions from all across Silicon Valley, which relies on talent from across the world. Google, Apple, SpaceX’s Elon Musk, Lyft, Netflix, Microsoft, and all the major companies from tech world have reacted to this order.

