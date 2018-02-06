Data speed check: Trai wants more user input

The mobile data speed issue has witnessed Bharti Airtel and RJio indulging in a bitter war of words in the recent past. (AP Photo/ File) The mobile data speed issue has witnessed Bharti Airtel and RJio indulging in a bitter war of words in the recent past. (AP Photo/ File)

Trai on Monday said it is encouraging users to give their consent for capturing more information related to evaluation of mobile data speeds to help in better validation of results. It came out with a white paper on the methodology, approach and evaluation criteria for its MySpeed app, which measures mobile data speeds of telecom operators through crowd sourcing.

On rationale behind the paper, Trai said, “Since its launch, stakeholders have sought more details about the working methodology of MySpeed app. Some of them have also raised queries relating to test results of the app and network level values being reported on the analytical portal of Trai.”

The mobile data speed issue has witnessed Bharti Airtel and RJio indulging in a bitter war of words in the recent past. Jio last year complained to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) about Bharti’s TV commercial claiming it as “officially” the fastest network. ASCI then asked Bharti to remove the ad, which the operator did.

The white paper concludes that collecting more data to validate test results like radio access technology (RAT), distance of user from the base transreceiver station (BTS), etc, can help provide more insights on speeds. The paper analysed results for August-October 2017. FE

