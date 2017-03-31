Dash Energy is OnePlus’ ‘Dash Charge for humans’

OnePlus Dash Energy is company’s new energy enhancement agent based on the Dash Charge formula that enables humans fight against sleep. OnePlus Dash Energy is company’s new energy enhancement agent based on the Dash Charge formula that enables humans fight against sleep.

OnePlus’s Dash Charge is no longer a technology for charging its smartphones faster, but also a new energy drink. OnePlus Dash Energy is company’s new energy enhancement agent based on the Dash Charge formula that enables humans fight against sleep. The energy drink is claimed to cut user’s sleep cycle down from 8 hours to half an hour a day. “Dash Charge. Now for humans,” says Dash Energy’s video advertisement.

“Dash Charge received world-wide acclaim for its ability to provide the OnePlus 3 and 3T with a day’s power in half an hour. The popularity of Dash Charge inspired us on our mission to deliver another product offering the same revolutionary capabilities in a new form,” said Chris dB, OnePlus staff member in a blog post.

The energy drink is said to enhance neural performance as it triggers an instant response in the central nervous system of the consumer. It helps users with alertness, energy and concentration levels. OnePlus has not disclosed the chemical method it used to produce its energy drink.

Dash Energy is a limited edition drink that will not be sold via online channels. It will be available in select locations globally, starting on April 1. In India, the Chinese technology company will give away Dash Energy at the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore from April 1 beginning 11 AM.

Additionally, OnePlus is offering a 15 per cent discount on a Dash Charge bundle which includes Dash Power adapter and Dash Type-C cable. The limited period offer is valid from March 31 to April 4.

