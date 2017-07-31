Customers to get update on Reliance JioPhone on company’s website

The home page of the company’s website has a section – Keep me posted -with an image of the phone where people interested can submit their name, e-mail and phone number for any update on the device. The home page of the company’s website has a section – Keep me posted -with an image of the phone where people interested can submit their name, e-mail and phone number for any update on the device.

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has started tapping into the interest for JioPhone that it has announced to offer against one-time refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 per unit.

Jio is slated to beta-test the low-cost phone from August 15. The booking will start from September 24 online as well as through Reliance Retail and Jio stores.

“JioPhone will be made by the third party and marketed by Reliance Retail. Jio is only bundling its services with the phone. Customers who will register their interest will get update about JioPhone booking, availability and the like,” a source who did not wish to be named said.

Reliance Jio’s new 4G-enabled smart feature phone will offer free voice calls to customers with unlimited data for two days when they recharge their account for Rs 24 onwards whereas the full-month service will cost Rs 153 only.

The refund of Rs 1,500 will be made to customers after they return the JioPhone after 36 months, as per the plan announced by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Jio stormed into the highly competitive telecom sector last September with a six-month promotional offer of free voice and data, which has helped it mobilise 125 million users, and is now looking to hit it big with this new phone.

“JioPhone will make the 2G feature phone obsolete,” Ambani had said last week, adding that the company is looking at having 5 million phones a week.

JioPhone customers willing to watch their mobile videos on TV can opt for Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan pack priced at Rs 309 with one month validity along with JioPhone TV cable that will enable them to watch almost 3-4 hours of videos daily.

Source have indicated that there will be at least two models of JioPhone, one with Qualcomm chipset and the other with chipset from Spreadtrum.

