Coolpad to expand into offline retail in India, plans new launches at Diwali

Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India in an interaction with the Indianexpresss.com revealed the company has plans of expanding its offline presence as the next big step. Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India in an interaction with the Indianexpresss.com revealed the company has plans of expanding its offline presence as the next big step.

Coolpad is gearing up to expand its presence in the offline retail sector in India. In fact, there could be an announcement on the lines of an exclusive Coolpad store from the Chinese company before Diwali. Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India in an interaction with the Indianexpresss.com revealed the company has plans of expanding its offline presence as the next big step.

Further, he says that the company has already penetrated into the offline segment. “In seven cities, we’re working to start full-fledged operations. Exclusive stores and other things are also under pipeline,” he explained.

“We are not in the race of market share and market value. We’re not aggressive in putting money to get sales in one month or two months. We’re trying to grow very steadily. Companies that emerge to success overnight, they achieve ultra-success, but then they also disappear very quickly,” he said in remark to the other Chinese smartphone competition in the market.

“No one has the capacity to do direct business in offline channel in India as they require a local distribution partner. So people who dream that they can open a retail exclusive store and then cater from there – that won’t work. This might work in China, but not here,” he pointed out.

Coolpad launched its flagship smartphone called Cool Play 6 in India at an event in Dubai. The company says Cool Play 6 is designed for heavy smartphone gaming. It comes with 6GB RAM, a 4,060mAh battery and dual rear cameras. Priced aggressively at Rs 14,999, the smartphone will go on open sale on Amazon starting September 4.

On asked how 6GB RAM really helps in enhancing the gaming experience, Tajuddin explained, “When you want a seamless experience of heavy files or games, then RAM is the key for execution. The 6GB RAM gives you space for running games and applications simultaneously,” he claimed.

The CEO is also confident that Cool Play 6 will have fewer heating issues thanks to features like freezer and 6GB RAM. “Heating normally happens when you’re in a very low network area and the phone keeps searching for a network. But when you play games, and have a bigger RAM, the phone will not heat faster. Additionally we have a freezer option in this phone, which kills the apps which are actively not being used so you can lock, unlock apps and put them inside freezer to save on battery consumption. This in turn, helps in bringing the heating issues in Cool Play 6 down.”

Coolpad Cool Play 6 launches during festive season in India, and the company is hoping to sell close to 300k units by the end of this year. “With Coolpad Note 5 Lite, we sold almost a million units in India. In fact, the sales for Play 6 could go up to half a million,” said Tajuddin.

Disclaimer: The reporter is in Dubai attending the launch event at the invite of Coolpad India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd