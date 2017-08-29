Coolpad announces its first exclusive experience center in India

Coolpad has partnered with MARS E-Services to expand its service network here. MARS E- Service will open four experience centers in Delhi, one in Hyderabad and another one in Bangalore by end of this year. Coolpad has partnered with MARS E-Services to expand its service network here. MARS E- Service will open four experience centers in Delhi, one in Hyderabad and another one in Bangalore by end of this year.

Coolpad has announced the launch of its first experience zone in India. Coolpad’s new experience zone, which is located in New Delhi, will also serve as service center. Both online and offline Coolpad products will be available for users to experience at the store. Further, Coolpad is looking to expand its offline presence by opening six exclusive experience zones in the coming months, in India.

The Chinese smartphone maker has partnered with MARS E-Services to expand its service network here. MARS E- Service will open four experience centers in Delhi, one in Hyderabad and another one in Bangalore by end of this year. These stores will be Coolpad exclusive.

“At Coolpad we are committed to bring the best for our customers. The responses we have got from our customers over the years has been overwhelming and have said that there is always scope of improving it and making the experience even better. With the positive sentiment around Indian smartphone market, the country is preparing for the biggest growth. We expect our customers receive the best services at all our exclusive experience centers across India, by the end of this year,” Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said.

Coolpad’s new experience center is situated in the Westend Mall, District Center, Janakpuri. Previously, Tajuddin, in an exclsuive interaction with Indianexpress.com had said that the company is gearing up to expand its presence in the offline retail sector in India as the next big step. He indicated that there could be an announcement on the lines of an exclusive Coolpad store from the Chinese company before Diwali.

