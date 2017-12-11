Consumers expect greater influence of digital tech in 2018: Survey

The report released on Monday compiled ’10 hot consumer trends’ on the basis of an online survey of 5,141 Internet users across the globe. (File Photo) The report released on Monday compiled ’10 hot consumer trends’ on the basis of an online survey of 5,141 Internet users across the globe. (File Photo)

If you want a robot to earn an income for you in the future so that you can spend the winters holidaying in sun-soaked beaches and the summers in a cool hill station, you are not alone. Nearly half of the people in the world have similar expectations, according to a new survey.

While 32 per cent working people do not think they need a job to develop a meaningful life, 40 per cent would like a robot that works and earns income for them, freeing up leisure time, according to the Ericsson consumer trends report for 2018 and beyond. The report released on Monday compiled ’10 hot consumer trends’ on the basis of an online survey of 5,141 Internet users across the globe. The survey was carried out in October 2017.

The results point to a paradigm shift as consumers expect digital technology to increasingly operate on human terms. “Today, you have to know all the intricacies of the devices you use. But in the future, the devices will know you instead,” said Michael Bjorn, Head of Research, Ericsson ConsumerLab. “For this to become a reality, devices must be able to relay complex human interaction data to cloud-based processing, and respond intuitively within milliseconds, increasing requirements on next generation connectivity,” Bjorn said.

More than half of the current users of intelligent voice assistants believe that we will use body language, expression, intonation and touch to interact with tech devices as if they were fellow humans. About two out of three people think this will happen within just three years, the report said. More than 60 per cent of consumers would like earphones that translate languages in real time. About half want the technology to block out a family member’s snoring.

Half of the consumers surveyed said Artificial Intelligence would be useful to check facts posted on social networks. More than 80 per cent believe that in only five years, long-lasting batteries will put an end to charging concerns, according to the report.

