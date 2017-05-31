Computex 2017: Microsoft, Qualcomm working on Windows 10 laptops with Snapdragon 835

Microsoft and Qualcomm have announced a new generation of laptops, which will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor at the ongoing Computex 2017 event in Taiwan. Microsoft and Qualcomm have announced a new generation of laptops, which will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor at the ongoing Computex 2017 event in Taiwan.

Microsoft and Qualcomm have announced a new generation of laptops, which will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. They will also have support for LTE, eSIM. The announcement was made at the ongoing Computex 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan.

In an announcement on its blog, Microsoft say it will work with both Intel and Qualcomm and mobile operators to provide seamless eSIM connectivity. Microsoft said Asus, HP and Lenovo will be launching laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The company says these laptops will have Windows 10 on them, LTE connectivity and great battery life. According to a press statement by Qualcomm, these next generation laptops will be sleek and ultra-thin in design, and have fanless PC experience.

Snapdragon 835 comes with a new 10nm FinFET design, and the company claims this will ensure all-day battery life. The new laptops will support Windows 10 OS and all Windows applications, including Microsoft Office.

Snapdragon 835 SoC has also the Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem, which will let these devices support maximum download speeds of upto 1Gbps. Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform, as it is being called, will also offer support for 2×2 802.11ac MU-MIMO for optimal Wi-Fi.

“The PC ecosystem continues to evolve, and this evolution requires new innovations in an ever-increasing mobile computing world,” said Jerry Shen, chief executive officer, ASUS in a press statement. “With the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform powering our new lineup of Windows 10 devices, our users now can take advantage of new always on, always connected experiences available to them,” he added.

“We are thrilled that OEMs are sharing our vision to bring the Windows 10 experience to the ARM ecosystem, powered by Qualcomm Technologies,” said Matt Barlow, corporate vice president, Windows marketing, Microsoft in the press statement.

“This collaboration offers consumers something new and that they have been craving – the best of a mobile computing experience with the best of Windows 10, all in one thin, light, connected device,” added Barlow.

Qualcomm’s new SoC for the Mobile PC platform will have Qualcomm Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU and Hexagon 682 DSP to manage separate different workloads.

In April this year, Microsoft and Qualcomm had announced this partnership, and what we’re hearing at Computex is a follow up. The laptops with Qualcomm SoC 835 and Windows 10 will likely launch the fourth quarter for 2017.

Microsoft had announced that it will be building an emulator into the operating system, and will add x86 or 32-bit support for Qualcomm processors. Also running x64 apps won’t be an issue on the new devices. Microsoft had also released a video showing how the Windows 10 platform would run on the Qualcomm devices.

