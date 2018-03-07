Compromised websites hosted no customer specific data: BSNL

A French ethical hacker had claimed to have found a vulnerability in some of the BSNL’s old intranet site and intranet site of Uttranchal and Haryana circles. (File Photo) A French ethical hacker had claimed to have found a vulnerability in some of the BSNL’s old intranet site and intranet site of Uttranchal and Haryana circles. (File Photo)

State-run BSNL today said that some of its websites in which vulnerabilities were found by a security researcher did not contain any customer specific data. “The affected sub-domains were public sites that didn’t contain customer specific data,” S K Sinha, General Manager for Administration and Public Relations, BSNL said in a statement today.

A French ethical hacker had claimed to have found a vulnerability in some of the BSNL’s old intranet site and intranet site of Uttranchal and Haryana circles. With the help of the ethical hacker, BSNL officials resolved the issue. Sinha said that BSNL, being one of the largest telecom operators in India, is fully geared up to prevent any data loss related to its employees, customers or stakeholders.

“Critical network elements like mobile networks, broadband, landline networks etc. are fully secured. The customer data resides in fully secured data centres that employ latest security features and are fully protected. We take this opportunity to assure all stakeholders that we are fully committed towards the security and privacy of the data and all steps are taken for its protection,” Sinha said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App