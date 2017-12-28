Close to 71.24 crore mobile connections linked with Aadhaar: RS Prasad

Close to 71.24 crore mobile numbers – both new connections and existing – and 82 crore bank accounts have been linked with 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar. (Representational Image. Source: Reuters) Close to 71.24 crore mobile numbers – both new connections and existing – and 82 crore bank accounts have been linked with 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar. (Representational Image. Source: Reuters)

Close to 71.24 crore mobile numbers – both new connections and existing – and 82 crore bank accounts have been linked with 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar, the Rajya Sabha has been informed. “Linking of Aadhaar with personal bank accounts is being done based on the amendments that have been effected in the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules 2005. Linking of Aadhaar with mobile number has been effected in pursuance of…Supreme Court order dated February 6, 2017,” Minister for Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad has said.

Prasad further said: “As on December 8, 2017, 71.24 crore mobile numbers (new and re-verified) and 82 crore bank accounts have been linked with Aadhaar.” The Aadhaar based re-verification of existing mobile subscribers is expected to be carried out by telcos by March 31, 2018, Prasad said in the reply dated December 22, 2017.

All mobile phone users have to re-verify their mobile number with the Aadhaar card. The exercise can be completed by going to the store of the concerned telecom operator and completing the e-KYC function. A customer will be required to carry his/her Aadhaar card for the same. Telecom operators are relying on authentication via the fingerprint to confirm the Aadhaar card number.

The other way of linking the mobile number to Aadhaar card for re-verification is via OTP or one time password. The OTP is sent to their mobile number from UIDAI. However, the OTP is only sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar at the time of applying for the card. In order to update the mobile number linked with Aadhaar a user will have to go one of the application centres. This process cannot be carried out online. Read more here on how to link mobile number with Aadhaar card.

With PTI inputs

